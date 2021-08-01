If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
As usual, summer has flown by, and we are now on the verge of launching the fall semester of the 2021-2022 academic year at Texas Lutheran University, with classes beginning Aug. 24. Knowing the strong connections between TLU and our community and region, I’m pleased to provide some updates on how we are anticipating the year ahead.
Over the past several months, we have been planning for a reopening of our campus with a return to near-normal operations. That is still our plan, though we are monitoring the changing external conditions carefully and anticipate that we may need to adjust some protocols at least temporarily as we move through the fall.
