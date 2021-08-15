If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Two people in our house have to have their wisdom teeth extracted. I am not one of those people. Apparently, I was born with an old-school jaw, with plenty of room for what I suppose are residual spare teeth.
Which got me to wondering: How do we evolve as a species to suddenly not need four teeth in the backs of our mouths? Did a bunch of people 400 years ago stop chewing in the back? Did they discuss it with everyone or was it just people in one town decided they were done and now we all live in the “will you get to keep your wisdom teeth” lottery? And how does it make sense, evolutionarily speaking, to no longer need teeth but instead of not having them grow in at all, one’s jaw just becomes smaller? How is that a helpful adaptation?
