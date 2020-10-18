If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
I was thinking of one of the first stories I shared with readers here when I first started writing this column. It was about Mireya, who, at the time of the story, was 3 years old. I was putting her in her car seat when she proudly shouted in that sing-song voice “I’m a bidge! I’m a bidge!”
I was completely mortified. Both my husband and I were convinced that one of us had been slipping in the cursing department and now our daughter, our sweet innocent daughter, was announcing to the world that she was a witch with a B. We didn’t dare correct her because you know with a toddler if you water it, it will grow. Outrage would only increase the likelihood she would announce to the grocery store checkout clerk that she was a “bidge.”
