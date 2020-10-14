If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
I’m fairly sure that most, if not all, of the news, noise and campaign material you’ve probably seen has been for federal candidates Joe Biden, M.J. Hegar and Vicente González. There are 11 other races that also matter quite a bit and some of them matter in ways not everyone recognizes.
Even some Texans don’t realize that the Texas Railroad Commission doesn’t regulate railroads, it regulates the oil and gas industry, and this election we have an opportunity to elect a highly qualified individual, who recognizes that global climate change is an existential threat to the existence of our way of life. Her opponent operates oilfield waste disposal businesses and stands to make more money by keeping oil and gas industry regulation to a minimum.
