Q.I know the freeze damage is affecting the regrowth of most plants, does it mean that our St. Augustine and Bermuda lawns are going to be slow to recover this spring? Should we wait to fertilize?
A. Yes, I believe the freeze impact will mean that many lawns will be slow to recover. For fertilization, we can follow the rule that recommends that we fertilize with slow-release lawn fertilizer after we mow real grass twice. The winter weeds growing aggressively now. They also should be mowed, but resist the urge to fertilize them.
