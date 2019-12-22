The early frontier of Texas presented tremendous dangers, not only from the wild animals that threatened the livestock and people, but even more was the danger of Indian raids. The Comanches were the greatest danger to the settlers, killing many and taking captive the women, young boys and girls. So many people suffered the terrors of the frontier of Texas, then their names were forgotten in history.
In 1819, a young girl named Rachel Parker was born in Illinois and in 1832, when she was 13 years old, her father James W. Parker decided to move his family to Texas.
Parker was a Baptist minister and most of the settlers in his group were also Baptists. On May 28, 1833, at age 15, Rachel married Luther Plummer and they had a son a year later and named him James Pratt. He would be the first baby to be born in the Parker fort, then under construction.
In 1834, brothers Silas and James Parker established their fort near present day Waco (covered in a previous Snapshot). The fort protected nine families of the Parker clan plus a number of other families.
On May 19, 1836, 10 men and a couple of boys left the fort to work in the fields. Left in the fort was a protective force of six men with the women and children. For some unknown reason, the gate had been left open in spite of the warning signs that Indians were in the area. When the lookout saw warriors approaching about a quarter of a mile away, they yelled “Indians” and tried to get the attention of the men working in the field while also attempting to close the gate.
Silas Parker went out and tried to buy time and the Indians, who were waving a white flag, immediately closed in around him.
Rachel Parker Plummer grabbed her son and used the extra time to try to escape through a back gate. She was two days short of her 17th birthday and was four months pregnant when the Indians attacked. As she was running, she saw one of the warriors lance Benjamin Parker and Silas was killed while trying to close the gate.
The Indians swarmed through the fort and caught Rachel just as she left the back gate. One Indian picked up a hoe and smashed Rachel on the head, while another Indian pulled James Pratt from her arms. The Indians grabbed and carried Elizabeth Kellogg away while Sarah Nixon ran to the cornfields to alert the men. Father James Parker led the rest of the survivors to safety in the nearby creek bottom.
Rachel was covered with blood from the wound on her head and blindly tried to reach her son, who was being held by one of the warriors. However, Rachel was being held by two warriors and was helpless.
The Indians also took Cynthia Ann Parker, John Parker and Mrs. Kellogg as captives. Cynthia Ann and John were Rachel’s cousins. Soon after their capture, the captives were separated. Mrs. Kellogg was taken by a band of Kichai Indians and Cynthia Ann and John were taken by a band of the Comanches.
James Pratt was taken from Rachel and she never saw him again. Rachel became a slave, was burned, beaten, starved, and forced to travel with the band thousands of miles from the Hill Country to the Wichita mountains. She was pregnant at the time of her capture and had a son in October 1836, whom she named Luther. The baby died when he was 6 weeks old.
Rachel was held captive for 13 months and when the band was camped near Santa Fe, a Mexican trader ransomed her on June 19, 1837. Her rescue had been arranged by Col. William Donaho, who delivered her to Santa Fe. From there, Donaho took her to Independence, Missouri. Several months later, Rachel’s brother-in-law, Lorenzo Nixon, escorted her back to Texas where she was united with her husband on Feb. 19, 1838.
She wrote an account of her captivity, which was published in Houston in 1838. This was the first narrative about being a captive of Texas Indians.
Rachel had a third child in January 1839 and died shortly thereafter on March 19, 1839. The child died two days later.
In 1842, her son, James Pratt, also was ransomed. He married in 1844, fathered four children, and later wrote a revised edition of his mother’s narrative. While serving in the Confederate Army, he died on Nov. 17, 1862, at Little Rock, Arkansas, of pneumonia.
Cynthia Ann Parker married a Comanche chief named Peta Nacona and their son was Chief Quanah Parker.
Cynthia’s brother, John, was also ransomed and returned to the Parker family. Cynthia Ann, John, Chief Quanah Parker, Rachel and her family are ancestors of Doug and Zack Parker of Parker’s Pharmacy in Seguin. (Covered in a 2017 Snapshot.)
Life on the frontier was not for the weak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.