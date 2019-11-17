In the mid-1840s, German immigrants were settling in the Seguin, Schumansville, New Braunfels and Fredricksburg areas. The greatest problem facing these settlers during this time was the Apaches and Comanches who were constantly raiding through the Hill Country and Guadalupe River Valley.
Although the Lipan Apaches were usually allies of the settlers, camped out on the banks of Walnut Springs and worked as scouts and guides for Ranger Jack Coffee Hays, there were bands of the Apaches who still raided the Hill Country killing settlers and stealing livestock.
With the signing of the Comanche-Meuseback Treaty in May 1847, there was an agreement between the German settlers and the Penateka Comanches to live peacefully in the Hill Country. The Comanches could come and go without danger and they would not take or kill anything. However, some of the Apache tribes still raided, killed and took captives in the area.
A young couple, Maurice (Moritz) and Augusta Lehmann, were two of the first German settlers in the new community. They felt relatively safe with the treaty bringing peace and security, and were raising their family of two girls and two boys they named Willie and Herman.
Maurice died in 1864 and in May 1866, Augusta married another settler named Phillip Buchmeyer and together they enlarged their farm and also began raising cattle.
In May 1870, the four young children were playing in the field when, without warning, a number of Apaches swept down on the defenseless children, capturing Willie and Herman, but not harming or taking the girls.
After nine days in captivity, during a fight with the Buffalo Soldiers, Willie managed to escape and made his way back home. But Herman, who was 11 years old at the time, remained a captive, found himself being initiated into the Apache way of life and began to learn the Apache language.
He was eventually adopted by an Apache warrior named Caroviste who instructed him in everything Apache, including killing Comanches, white settlers, Rangers and Mexicans, and stealing livestock. He became an Apache through and through, even forgetting his own language.
Caroviste died in battle and Herman, who had grown into a strong young man, got into an argument with another Apache. Herman won the fight with the other warrior, but the man he killed was a medicine man. In Apache law, this was not just killing another Apache, but one of the most serious crimes in the tribe.
Herman left the tribe and lived alone for more than a year on the frontier. In his travels, he crossed the paths of the Comanches and was almost killed by them before they noticed he was not Apache but a white man.
Herman joined their band and was named Montechena. With the Comanches, he fought the Tonkawas and the United States cavalry and went on their raids against the white settlements.
Herman was with the last of the Comanches, the Quahadi band, to surrender. He was interred with the rest of the tribe on Fort Sill in Oklahoma and was adopted by none other than Quahah Parker, who recognized him as a white warrior.
The soldiers at Fort Sill identified him as a white captive who had been adopted into the Comanche tribe. In May 1878, against his will, he was sent back to his Texas family who had thought him dead for the nine years he had been with the indians. He had to be guarded constantly to keep him from returning to the tribe.
Herman had a difficult time adjusting to his German family. He refused to eat the sauerkraut and disturbed the neighbors at night with his chanting around a fire he had built in the yard. He refused to eat pork or sleep in a bed and embarrassed his family by sometimes appearing in body paint, breech clout and feathers. At a church revival, he thought there was some kind of a celebration and startled the congregation by doing an Indian dance.
The family enrolled him in school but he left almost immediately and began working at odd jobs around the community and eventually joined a cattle drive to Kansas. He eventually settled down and began enjoying his celebrity status, especially at the county fair activities.
In 1890, he married Miss Fannie Light and because he had been raised Comanche, the land commissioners ruled he was eligible for a 160 acre land grant in Oklahoma.
There he and Fannie raised five children and spent much of their time between their farm and visiting his Texas family in the Hill Country. He eventually moved his family back to the Hill Country where he built their home and farmed.
He died there on Feb. 2, 1932.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.