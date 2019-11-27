There is a huge difference between Republicans and Democrats.
Republicans strongly believe in religious freedom, believing that strongly held religious beliefs should not be diminished by any other belief. Republicans believe in the sanctity of life for the unborn, the handicapped and the elderly.
Republicans believe that the Second Amendment shall not be infringed; the right to protect life and property from the criminal and tyrannical government is a God-given right. Republicans believe in educational freedom, believing education is not the duty of the federal government but the choice of parents.
Republicans believe that the tax burden should be reduced and should only be used for essential services. Republicans believe in economic opportunity, that business should be allowed to prosper so that employees will prosper, all through the reduction of government rules and regulation.
On the issues, Republicans trust individuals while Democrats trust government. Republicans believe in equal opportunity, while Democrats believe in equal results. Republicans believe marriage is one natural man and one natural woman, Democrats believe marriage is what the individual wants with no regard for gender.
Republicans believe in legal immigration, Democrats believe in amnesty and open borders. Republicans believe in personal responsibility, while Democrats believe in government assistance. Republicans are against nationalized healthcare, while Democrats want socialized medicine. Republicans oppose a state income tax, while Democrats welcome additional taxation.
Republicans know there are things that government can’t do. You cannot help the poor by destroying the rich. You cannot strengthen the weak by weakening the strong. You cannot bring about prosperity by discouraging thrift. You cannot lift the wage earner up by pulling the wage payer down.
You cannot further the brotherhood of man by inciting class hatred. You cannot build character and courage by taking away a person’s initiative and independence. You cannot help people permanently by doing for them what they could and should do for themselves.
A few things you might not have known:
Abraham Lincoln was a Republican. Texas Republicans have elected more minorities to statewide office in the past 20-plus years than Democrats did after controlling the state for over 100 years. Republicans have more female governors and more Hispanic U.S. senators than the Democrats.
Republican Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina is the first African American to serve in both chambers of the U.S. Congress. Republican Bobby Jindal, Governor of Louisiana, is the first U.S. governor of Indian descent.
With Thanksgiving soon upon us, we should remember the pilgrims. The pilgrims are known for giving thanks to God for what little they had. Sadly most of the problems the pilgrims faced were of their own doing.
They were strong and independent people, however. Before arriving in the New World, the pilgrims had elected to impound themselves in a life of communal service. Everything was for the good of the community, the work, the crops, the structures, everything was equally owned. Today we know this as socialism.
William Bradford, the Governor of Plymouth Colony, wrote that everything was held communally, everyone was expected to work hard and receive ONLY what they truly needed. As a result, many alleged weakness or inability, many objected to having to produce more than others but all were rewarded with equal misery. The strong and resourceful received no more food or clothes than those that produced less than a quarter of their needs. Bradford also wrote that community property bred much confusion and discontent. No one had incentive to work, no one produced and everyone was miserable.
Socialism failed then and it fails today just as we see when comparing Venezuela of today and a quarter century ago. After three years, the Plymouth Colony divided the land up among families and each was allowed to produce all it could making all concerned very industrious. America eventually became the most industrious nation on Earth.
Remember this when voting, do you want to continue in the direction we are going or would you be content in Venezuela or early Plymouth Colony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.