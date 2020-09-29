If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
President Donald Trump has named an exceedingly controversial nominee to replace esteemed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Aside from the fact that it turns out that our senators, John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, along with every other Republican in the senate lied to us in 2016 regarding the reason to deny then-President Obama his constitutional right to name a Supreme Court justice and thus steal a seat, this nominee doesn’t deserve confirmation simply because she doesn’t believe in the actual constitution, or at least, the parts she doesn’t like.
She, along with numerous far right “thinkers,” claim that the 14th amendment is illegitimate. The Fox News crowd suggests that birthright citizenship clause was only intended to help those who had been directly enslaved, and is not applicable to future generations. Some go so far as to claim that since southern senators weren’t seated at the time due to the aftermath of the Civil War, both the 14th and 15th amendments are null and void.
