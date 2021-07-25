If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
During the years immediately following the Civil War, Indians, striking from south of the Rio Grande, stole tens of thousands of head of livestock, burned countless ranches and killed scores of settlers. Raids on ranches in western and southern Guadalupe County were so devastating that many were left with no livestock. At that time, most of the raiders were Kickapoo Indians, who had migrated to Mexico from Texas as the settler population increased and ranches grew.
In return for land grants from the Mexican government, the Kickapoos promised to help defend that country’s frontier against the Comanche and Kiowa raids. This alliance worked well and soon large branches of the tribe settled just across the Rio Grande.
