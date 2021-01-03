Most likely because I often heard it growing up as child, I’m not certain that this past Thursday’s celebration should be called “Old Year’s Night” or “New Year’s Eve.” I suppose it depends on your perspective. That is, whether you were feeling sorrow for the year that’s past, or relief and excitement for the year ahead and what possibilities it might bring forth.

Given the horrendous year we’ve had being stalked by an invisible virus that strikes anyone, anywhere and really only shows itself when you’re sick and suffering, we’re more likely ecstatic to be burying 2020 as deep as the law will allow.

Mike Fitsko is a retired principal and longtime columnist from New Braunfels.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.