Most likely because I often heard it growing up as child, I’m not certain that this past Thursday’s celebration should be called “Old Year’s Night” or “New Year’s Eve.” I suppose it depends on your perspective. That is, whether you were feeling sorrow for the year that’s past, or relief and excitement for the year ahead and what possibilities it might bring forth.
Given the horrendous year we’ve had being stalked by an invisible virus that strikes anyone, anywhere and really only shows itself when you’re sick and suffering, we’re more likely ecstatic to be burying 2020 as deep as the law will allow.
