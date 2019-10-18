I remember reading in the news how several cities have banned the ownership of pit bulls as pets. No, not Mr. Worldwide. You can’t afford him. But, the humble dog breed — the pit bull terrier, if you will. They used to be referred to as “nanny dogs” or “nurse dogs.” Remember Petey from “The Little Rascals?” This was the dog that followed young children around, keeping them safe from danger while away from adults. Unfortunately, Petey could not keep Alfalfa from singing.
So, how did such a loving pet get such a nefarious reputation? Well, the same reason that makes the pit bull such a great guardian of children, also makes him a great guardian of illegal drugs and an exciting gladiator in the ring of dog fighting. So the question remains, should a particular breed be banned due to public perception stemming from a few bad apples? Are we, as a society, able to differentiate nature from nurture?
This past Saturday, in the early morning in Fort Worth, a phone call was made. An elderly man noticed that his neighbor’s door was left open. This was unusual to him, so he called the non-emergency line to the police, asking for a welfare check. My guess is he just didn’t feel like walking all the way across the street, or maybe he was tired or scared.
The non-emergency call was answered by a Fort Worth PD officer, who never turned on the flashing red and blue lights on his car and parked a block away. Perhaps he was scared as well. As he approached the opened door, we can see via his body cam that the screen door is shut.
He does not knock or verbally make his presence known. Instead, he opens a gate and goes to the back yard. There he shines his flashlight around until a human form can just be seen behind a window inside the house. The officer yells, “Let me see your hands!” and within a split-second a single shot is fired. The end result is that Atatiana Jefferson lay on the floor of her home. She would die later that morning. Details in this case are still pending.
I love watching reruns of the Andy Griffith show. Andy always knew exactly how to handle the toughest situations that Mayberry could churn out. Sure, he was a fictional character.
I still have to believe that he was an amalgamation of some of the best law enforcement officers that the writers had ever encountered. He might be unachievable, but he is certainly a goal worth aiming for. So why is it that, in today’s society, police seem to act like the gun and escalated violence are their only tools? Is there a way to train police so that they are capable of keeping themselves safe, but still remain effective in enforcing the law with minimal threat to the civilian population? God, I pray that there is!
Training is what professionalism is about. You train to be the professional that you want to be. Police train A LOT! Still, I have to question whether that training involves de-escalation tactics. Is there a way that law enforcement encounters can lead to less death and injury? I would love to hear some suggestions in the comments. We certainly need our community to be protected, so this question is crucial for both civilians and law enforcement. I have faith that as a community we can work this situation out to be a win-win for us all.
