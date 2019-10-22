I reference Robert Bohmfalk’s recent letter regarding Juan Seguin as a traitor. He said to answer whether Juan Seguin was a traitor or not, one needs to know more about the Texas Revolution and Texas history.
My Family has lived this history. My ancestor, Lorenzo de Zavala, signed the Texas Declaration of Independence and was the first vice president of the Republic. Adina de Zavala, my great aunt, helped save the Alamo and Spanish governor’s palace from being destroyed to make room for parking lots.
Mr. Bohmfalk said Travis at the Alamo drafted an urgent plea for aid and addressed it to Houston and that Seguin slipped through the Mexican lines as though he was the only courier. There was a total of nine couriers sent out by Travis. Captain Albert Martin is the courier that carried the “Victory or death Letter.”
According to Mrs. Susanna Dickinson, survivor of the Alamo, when Juan saw the Alamo being surrendered, he volunteered to go out with his brother-in-law, Manuel Flores, and try to find Hispanic patriots to come to the Alamo. Eleven days later, he was still in Gonzales and not making any effort to return any time soon. He had gathered only 19 men.
Mr. Bohmfalk states Seguin and his 19 men were assigned to escort the families in the run-a-way scrape, among them was his father Erasmo and his mother.
There were many husbands who escorted the families before they joined Houston at San Jacinto. It’s easy to look up the names of the men escorting the families.
At San Jacinto, Seguin and his 19-man company was assigned to Lt. Col. Henry Millard’s 61-man company and placed on the far right flank.
Mr. Bohmfalk stated in Juan’s 19-man part of the company, Tony Menchaca took up the war cry, “Recerdon el Alamo! Recuerdon la Bohia!” His statement that Menchaca’s roar struck terror into the Mexican Army seems a little far fetched when there was a 910-man army of Texans in the center and he was on the far right flank.
He quoted Frank Tolbert’s writing for this information. We are familiar with his writing, which he started producing just after World War II. Much of his histories contained a lot of fiction. Mr. Bohmfalk stated that there were only two Texans killed at San Jacinto. There were nine killed and 30 wounded. The names of those killed can be easily researched. He further states that Seguin was responsible for all documents to be in both Spanish and English. Records show that Juan Seguin could not speak English. It was common knowledge that Seguin had to have an interpreter when he was serving as a senator in the Texas Legislature. He wanted the documents to be in Spanish so he could read them.
Mr. Bohmfalk further stated that Seguin resigned his senate seat to join and support a revolution led by General Canales in Mexico. However, the revolution failed and he was not compensated for his losses. This left him deep in debt. He tried risky land speculation but that failed too.
Mr. Bohmfalk states Anglo land speculators stole Seguin’s land. Seguin mortgaged his land holding to Mr. Duncan Ogden and George Howard for a considerable amount of money to back his gun smuggling operation. The smuggling operation also failed and Seguin was left even farther in debt. His land was not stolen like Bohmfalk exaggerated.
When his business failures left him broke he went to Mexico to try to buy a herd of sheep. When he arrived in Mexicao, he was arrested. Bohmfalk stated he was brought to Santa Anna and given the choice of prison or service to Mexico. He was not taken to Santa Anna. He remained on the border and word was sent to Santa Anna with the suggestion that he be given the choices.
Bohmfalk stated Seguin reluctantly took the command but made sure his troops would never win against any Texans. Seguin was commander of the Mexican cavalry at the Battle of Salado Creek under Santa Anna’s orders. Texans who knew him stated they saw him hitting the Mecican solders with the flat of his sword to make them attack the Texans.
In The Mexican-American War of 1846-48, Seguin was Santa Anna’s cavalry commander and his son, Juan Seguin Jr., served Santa Anna for 21 years, and was in the ward of Reform and French Intervention and later in Parfirio Diaz’s 1871 revolt against Bonito Juarez.
In the April 7, 1858, copy of Seguin’s newspaper, Senator Henry McCulloch was quoted in a speech on the Texas Senate floor, “I will call Juan Seguin by no milder name but a heartless traitor.”
Jose de la Pena, (officer with Santa Anna), stated, “Don Antonio Navarro, Don Lorenzo de Zavala and Don Juan Seguin cast themselves with the colonists. Of the three, only Seguin incurred the name “traitor,” a label both ugly and deserved.
So, you see, Mr. Bohmfalk, our family knows a little about Texas history, especially when it affects our family name.
