Senior year is supposed to be the best year ever. The year where you figure out where you are going to go with your life. You get prom and homecoming, and all of the memories to go with it. But as for the class of 2021, all we got was masks, hand sanitizer and a lot of disappointment.
We knew our senior year would be far from normal. We knew that there would be limitations and many changes, but we thought that our traditions would still remain. However, after a request to reserve the Matador Stadium for the Homecoming pep rally was denied due to University Interscholastic League guidelines, we were devastated. We, as seniors, could live without the community pep rally, but the burning M was a senior year tradition that could not be forgotten.
