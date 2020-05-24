When we first built our house, I fell in love with the idea of tall, soaring ceilings. This may have been because I’m a tiny bit claustrophobic, or because I’m a look-up-and-trip-over-things kind of person, or because I never think of practical things in time to avoid problems that are solved by a tiny bit of forethought.
Our ceiling in the living room is a full two and a quarter stories tall. This is ridiculously impractical for dozens of reasons, none of which our home builder told us. For one, you’ll never be able to paint your own living room because you don’t own and can’t rent a ladder that is tall enough. And frankly, even if you could, you’d get about 10 feet up and suddenly realize this was a job for professionals who probably use anti-gravity belts to get up there.
Then there’s the ceiling fan. Personally, I pride myself on being able to install my own ceiling fans and lights, but once again, I can’t even dust ours, let alone change any of the light bulbs. After we painted our house, we decided to replace the old fan. We had to hire an electrician who used two stacked ladders to get up there. I was just grateful my insurance agent wasn’t watching.
But by far, the worst thing about a ridiculously high ceiling is hornets. OK, to be fair, not just hornets. All the flying bad boys of the insect world: mud daubers, yellow jackets, bees, even cicadas have all managed to wander into our house. Once inside they are instantly mortified, undoubtedly by all the screaming their sudden appearance elicits from the natives. The crazed insects rush for the highest window, hurling themselves against the glass in search of escape.
Our daughters had to confront a hornet on their own the other day. I love getting those calls. Adam and I had gone out (I know! Can you believe it?) for a socially distanced, talk to no one, enter no establishments camping trip in our hermetically sealed travel trailer, and our kids (17 and 21 years old) were on their own.
“There’s a hornet! In the house!” Sierra shouted into the phone. In the background I heard soft thudding, which I learned later was the sound of Mireya hurling rolled up socks at a hornet.
“Just open a door, it’ll fly out,” I advised.
“What?! No! More will fly in!”
“They don’t really travel in packs,” I said. There was more thudding in the background. “Honestly, if you open the door it’ll fly out.”
“Never mind. We’ll figure it out.”
When we returned home, we learned through a series of very thorough videos that Operation Hornet Eradication involved two dust mops, hornet spray, at least six pairs of socks, a tall bar stool and a shoe. Pretty clever, if a tad overkill.
Fortunately, the house seemed no worse for wear, no one fell, and the only casualty was one completely smushed hornet. Who knows, maybe these two will come up with a way to finally dust the ceiling fan — and I’ll bet rolled up socks will be involved.
