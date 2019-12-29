The Holidays are not always easy for everyone. During the year we may have lost a loved one, relative or close friend and our hearts ache from missing them.
I ran across this poem years ago that may help those who have lost someone dear. They are looking down on you and spending Christmas with you.
My First Christmas In Heaven
I see the countless Christmas trees
Around the world below,
With tiny lights, like heaven’s stars,
Reflecting on the snow.
The sight is so spectacular,
Please wipe away that tear.
For I’m spending Christmas
With Jesus Christ this year.
I hear the many Christmas songs,
That people hold so dear,
But the sounds of music can’t compare,
With the Christmas choir up here.
For I have no word to tell you,
The joy their voices bring,
For it is beyond description,
To hear the Angels Sing.
I can’t tell you the splendor,
Or the peace here in this place.
Can you imagine Christmas,
With our Savior, face to face.
I’ll ask Him to light your spirit,
As I tell Him of your love;
So then pray for one another,
As you lift your eyes above.
Please let your heart be joyful,
And let your spirit sing.
For I’m spending Christmas in Heaven,
And I’m walking with the King.
I know how much you miss me;
I see the pain in your heart.
But I’m not so far away,
We really aren’t apart.
So be happy for me, dear ones,
You know I hold you dear,
And be glad I’m spending Christmas
With Jesus Christ this year.
I send you each a special gift
From my heavenly home above,
I send you each a memory
Of my undying love.
After all “love” is the gift,
More precious than pure gold.
It was always most important
In the stories Jesus told.
Please love and keep each other
As my Father said to do,
For I can’t count the blessings
Or the love He has for you.
So have a Merry Christmas and
Wipe away that tear.
Remember I’m spending Christmas
With Jesus Christ this year.
This poem was written by Ben, age 13 on December 14, 1997. He died after a four years battle with a brain tumor. He wrote this and gave it to his mom before he died. Wanda Bencke shared this poem with everyone.
