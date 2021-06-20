If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Today we are mourning the loss of our washer, and its stalwart companion, the dryer. It looks like after nearly two decades of tireless spinning, suds-ing, swishing, and periodically creating unique wrinkles, it has decided it is time for a rest.
It is possible that Derek, our repair guy for all large things that plug into walls, will be able to bring back our washer from the brink. Maybe it’ll step back from that final fall into whatever void old appliances drop into. Maybe he’ll solve the mystery of why it decided to just turn off its “door locked” light and sleep through all remaining wash cycles.
