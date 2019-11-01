As many of you who have read my past columns know, I am a huge fan of the adult animated series, “South Park.” A couple of weeks ago, this very show tackled a very well known diet that has been gaining popularity over recent years: the plant based diet.
Personally, I have no problems with this particular diet as most of the food I eat are plant based due to me being on a flexitarian diet (where I only eat meat products every now and then) since late May. Of course, with the release of the Impossible Whopper at Burger King early this season, this was something that “South Park” was going to tackle for their current season.
As much as I want to discuss the entire episode, I mostly want to focus on one major part: the school lunch choice scenes. When we are introduced to the first cafeteria scene at South Park Elementary, we see one of the show’s major characters, Eric Cartman, excited for sloppy joes, but instead, finds out that the students are being served fish plates due to complaints from other students that want healthier choices instead of meals that contain red meat. This enrages Cartman so much that he ends up suffering from a heart attack. Of course, the menu changes back to serving food that Cartman likes, but this causes protests from some of the students that want healthier choices. Then, after the school made a deal with a company called Incredible Meat, the school lunches use Incredible Meat to the point where even Cartman himself enjoys the food after finding out that Incredible Meat is just as processed as any of the other food that he enjoys.
Now, I do not have a problem with what the episode is tackling about processed plant based foods, but I did question one bit about these scenes in particular: “Why wasn’t there more lunch choices for the kids?”
After checking the monthly lunch menu for the elementary schools at Seguin ISD, other choices are given to students who don’t want the entree, either it be healthy or just be a simple meal that the students can enjoy. This is a good thing as I remember back when I was an elementary school student, you either ate what you were given or you bring a lunch if you don’t want to eat whatever entree you’re given.
Plus, our elementary schools are made aware of students who have certain food allergies, so if that student doesn’t bring a lunch, the school would have an appropriate meal for said student who has said certain food allergy.
Personally, and I know its silly for me to criticize a fictional school about their way of serving lunches to its students, South Park Elementary should learn from Seguin ISD’s own elementary schools by giving their students more choices than to serve all its students the same food which results in complaints. As much as the plant based foods focused episode of “South Park” goes into tackling it main focus, it ended up making another focus point within its story.
Honestly, this was more than likely unintentional. Of course, how unintentional it may be, there may be a grand possibility that not all schools within our nation follow the More Lunch Choices plan that Seguin ISD does.
Either it be public, private, or charter schools, it would be best for their students to have more choices for their lunch without complaint than being served the same thing as everyone else with the high possibly of complaints.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.