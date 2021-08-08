If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Recently, I was reminded of the days, 23 and 19 years ago, when two young ladies would keep me up all night, defying the term “sleep like a baby.” Our babies didn’t sleep through the night for a couple years. And now, I have a dog who can’t sleep through a thunderstorm.
Archer, our terrier, is in every other way a very stable dog. He is a charmer, always a favorite at the vet’s office and anywhere else he goes. He’s lately started to listen and come back when called, even when chasing something — a significant achievement given his previous rebel status. He is good on a leash and his rodeo maneuvers are much better (I was only hog tied once last month). He is respectful of cats even when they rub their cooties on him, and he barks only if someone goes crazy and rings the doorbell.
