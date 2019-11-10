Patrick Floyd Jarvis Garrett was a lawman, bartender, customs agent and railroad detective. He is best known as the man who killed Henry McCarty, also known as William Bonnie, but best known as Billy the Kid, in July 1881. What many people don’t remember is that Garrett was himself murdered in Dona Ana County, New Mexico, 27 years later.
He was born in Chambers County, Alabama, in June 1850, one of seven children. When he was 19, he moved to West Texas and worked as a cowboy and cattle detective, tracing down and returning rustled cattle.
In 1878, he moved to Fort Sumner, New Mexico, just as the Lincoln County War was ending. However, the war ended with gangs and rustlers still active. During this time, Garrett met and often gambled with Billy the Kid. They were seen together so often they became known as Big Casino and Little Casino.
In November 1880, Garrett was appointed sheriff of Lincoln County and vowed to bring the lawlessness to an end. Billy was thought to be a leader of one faction of the gangs and Garrett set out to arrest him.
To help clean up the county, Gov. Lew Wallace placed a $500 reward on Billy’s head. (In 1880, Governor Wallace wrote the novel Ben Hur, which was made into a movie in 1959 starring Charlton Heston.)
Garrett made several attempts to trap Billy, but was not successful until he tracked him to the ranch of Peter Maxwell. Garrett and Maxwell were sitting and talking in Maxwell’s darkened bedroom when Billy unexpectedly entered the room. Billy didn’t recognize Garrett in the poor lighting and asked, “Quien es? Quien es?” Spanish for “Who is it? Who is it?” Garrett answered with two shots, the first striking Billy’s heart. Billy the Kid was buried the next day in Fort Sumner’s cemetery.
Although he had killed the outlaw Billy, Garrett lost the next election for sheriff of Lincoln County. He then ran for New Mexico state senator and lost that election as well. Frustrated, Garrett left New Mexico and moved to Uvalde, where he began raising horses.
In 1899, Garrett returned to New Mexico and purchased a ranch. In October, he was appointed sheriff of Dona Ana County. His family would remain on the ranch while he worked in Las Cruces and Dona Ana.
In 1901, President Theodore Roosevelt appointed Garrett to be a United States Customs collector in El Paso. However, Roosevelt refused to reappoint him in 1905 so he returned to his ranch and began a new horse breeding operation.
Financial problems followed Garrett and he became embroiled in a dispute with his neighbor Wayne Brazeal.
Garret, Brazeal and a man named Carl Adamson were in a wagon on their way to look at some sheep and goats Garrett was trying to buy. Just outside Dona Ana, the wagon was stopped and Garrett got down to relieve himself. As he stood near the back of the wagon, someone fired a rifle shot that struck Garrett in the back of the head.
Brazeal, who was along on the trip but was no friend of Garrett, rolled the dead man over and fired a single round from his pistol into Garrett’s chest. Brazeal was arrested but was acquitted of murder because Adamson testified that Garrett was already dead before Brazeal shot him.
There was a rumor that Garrett had been killed by a man known as “Deacon Jim” Miller, an outlaw and hired killer. He was referred to as Deacon because he regularly attended the Methodist Church, could quote any passage from the Bible, and did not smoke or drink. Miller was a killer who would hire out to kill any man for as little as $50 and was well known in New Mexico. He was said to have assassinated more than a dozen men in that area.
Carl Adamson, the other man who was in the wagon with Garrett, was married to a cousin of Deacon Miller’s wife so that may have been the connection. Deacon Miller was later charged with killing a cattle rancher and popular U. S. Marshall, but was acquitted because of lack of evidence. The population was so angered that a mob numbering a hundred or so caught Miller and dragged him to a deserted barn where he was hanged.
No one knows if Deacon Miller was the killer of Garrett. No one was ever convicted of the murder and it would have been difficult to find a jury that would convict anyone because of the general dislike of Garrett. Many said that his end was just good riddance for the county. His murder is just one of the many unsolved mysteries of that part of the frontier.
His funeral service was held on March 5, 1908, and he was buried next to his daughter, Ida, who died in 1906 at age 15.
Few remember that he was a part of Guadalupe County’s and Seguin’s history. At one point, Garrett worked as a detective for the Southern Pacific Railroad. While he was working for the railroad, he was stationed in Seguin for a time. His youngest son, Jarvis, was born here.
