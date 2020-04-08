Our nation has a natural ability to come together in need.
As a 10-year-old, in 1960, I became aware of the world at large. Being introduced to social studies and science; I became aware of things going on and crisis in our nation and the larger world.
The awareness of racial inequality and need for major improvement of civil rights gripped our nation. This caused me to ask the question WHY? Why did we treat these other human beings the way we did?
About the same time, the ‘Cold War’ between our nation and Russia began. The Cuban Missile Crisis brought the world to the brink of terrible war. Learning ‘duck and cover,’ along with the Civil Defense films of the horrors of nuclear weapons, frightened young minds. In the end, we were saved by the cool head of John F. Kennedy.
In the late 1960s, another crisis would cause a lasting effect on our nation. To prevent the spread of communism, our government embroiled us in Vietnam. Brave young people trusted leaders and went to war. The poorly thought out war, indecisiveness of the Vietnamese government and people caused the war to stagnate. Brave soldiers came home in a body bags, or with broken bodies and minds. We started questioning the war and doubting our government.
Mass protests, including four dead students, finally was leverage to extract our nation from this quagmire. As a result, our nation did a shameful thing: We turned our backs on those returning soldiers, blaming these brave veterans for the failures of their leaders.
On Sept. 11, 2001, our nation was suddenly jarred. The attack on the World Trade Center awoke a primal fear. We came together on a massive scale to show unity in our nation’s time of need. It also reversed the way we think of and honor those who serve our country in the armed forces, and other public servants. We came through this crisis as a stronger nation.
Now, our nation faces a crisis not seen before. COVID-19 is an enemy we cannot see. We are reminded 24/7 that COVID-19 is not going away soon. We are ALL now affected, with loss of life and hospitals being overloaded.
Fear has gripped each of our families. Our social distancing and resulting cabin fever are burdens. Shopping and not seeing our friends or extended family is hard on us.
As a nation, so many are displaying what makes America a great nation. Folks are making masks at home, we understand the need for social distance, and tens of thousands are risking their lives to help those of us in need. These wonderful people — doctors, nurses, food service workers, cleaning staffs, truck drivers, those in retail stores — risk their lives keeping us healthy and fed. Churches and schools are finding ways to keep our mental lives well and growing.
We are a strong, caring people. We know to put aside everyday biases to help one another. Together we will get through this! Continue to offer a smile of warmth to our neighbors, family, and those supporting our nation. Continue to help each other, checking on family and friends; offer to pick up groceries for others, especially with underlying conditions.
The biggest thing we can do is to express our love for each other, families, friends and strangers. This will keep the spark of hope alive until the terrible scourge of COVID-19 is behind our nation and the world.
May the blessing of good health and hope continue with you and your family!
