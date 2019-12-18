With the new year coming in within the next couple of weeks, many hard-working and dedicated members of the Libertarian Party are getting ready for a major election year. Not only are we seeing a presidential election across the country but, here in Texas, we will see a race for U.S. Senate, as well as state Senate and both the U.S. and state House of Representatives.
While we are currently seeing the annoying mudslinging, propaganda and lies from Democrats and Republicans, the Libertarians are prepping for another major fight against those who are trying keep the eyes of liberty-loving voters away from us. Already, our party has a total of 107 members who have filed in both federal and statewide races and in the following months, we will be preparing for our conventions to officially nominate our candidates.
However, there are those who will try to deceive you on who you should actually support if you are a liberty-loving American (and Texan). These so-called “liberty and freedom supporting” Democrats and Republicans who say that they “care for your rights” have done nothing to protect your freedom and liberty. In the past and current administrations and terms, we’ve seen these parties restrict the freedoms and rights that are promised to you by the Founding Fathers in our country’s Constitution within the Bill of Rights.
Both Republicans and Democrats have restricted guns and free speech for more control on what you should say or protect yourself with. They have twisted the country’s neutral standing on religious freedom into an all-out war against both religion and secularism. They have even gotten to the point where they allow unwarranted searches on personal property.
These two parties are the enemies of the public. They have long violated your rights, and it’s time for their charade to end this coming year.
I ask you, the reader, to create a New Year’s resolution: Let’s look at the Libertarian candidates as a choice for a freer America and a freer Texas. The Democrats have long failed us, and so have the Republicans. Remember, it’s your choice (your vote) on who can lead this country in a better direction.
We’ve already seen how much damage has been done by the two-party system, which they will openly deny that they are both responsible for but only point the finger at each other like two stubborn children after they’ve both written stuff on the wall with Sharpie markers. It’s time for their mess to end, and for those who are willing to actually fix it to be voted into office to do so.
Don’t believe the repeated sets of lies and false hopes that the two parties use to brainwash people. Come join the movement and help us to make America (and Texas) free again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.