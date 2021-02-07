If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
No real surprise at the display of betrayal and hypocrisy in Congress as they reach for our pockets to surpass each other in beggaring my children and grandchildren.
Representative Vicente Gonzalez sent an email on the 28th of January asking for our support on “free college options,” ostensibly to provide “immediate benefits to our country’s economy and society.” The missive contained two links, both representing themselves as having to do with “signing on” to this idea, but neither doing so, instead taking you to a page titled “Donate to Vicente Gonzalez for U.S. Congress.” …. Ironic, don’t you think? This drive to pass legislation for free college during a period of massive deficit spending and pandemic concerns is baffling and, to be frank, insane. Matched with the fact that it originates from a man who was just re-elected and not due for re-election until 2022 makes the links to donate to his upcoming campaign ludicrous and, frankly, insulting.
