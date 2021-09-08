If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.We bought a new house and must decide about a lawn. There is only about 3 inches of soil, and our landscape contractor is encouraging us to add another 3 inches of soil before we lay down sod. He says paying for the extra soil is worth it because the lawn will look so much better, and we will save enough on irrigation costs to justify the cost in one growing season.
A. I agree with your landscape contractor. Adding the extra soil is a bargain that will quickly pay for itself because you won’t need nearly as much water. When I was county horticulturist in Bexar County, the city of San Antonio imposed a 4-inch soil depth requirement, but we recognized the advantage that would have existed if there was 6 inches of soil under every lawn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.