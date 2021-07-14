If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Merriam-Webster dictionary defines fascism as: a political philosophy, movement, or regime that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition. Seventy-seven years ago American troops, perhaps your father, uncle or grandfather among them, were fighting fascist forces not far from the Normandy beaches where they’d landed June 6. Today we’re still fighting against fascism.
One of the tactics of fascists the world over is claiming that something or someone is to blame and getting people angry about it, usually it’s a lie. Here in the U.S., fascists are trying to persuade Americans to support them through claiming that the 2020 election was fraught with massive voter fraud causing the two-time popular vote loser and reality TV star to lose the election. It’s nothing more than “The Big Lie.” Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick offered a $1 million reward and they still can’t provide proof of fraud eight months later. Attorney General Ken Paxton spent $1 million on staff salaries investigating voter fraud in the last year alone, yet no one has been jailed. Those failures aren’t stopping them from taking actions to suppress voting rights under the guise of preventing that non-existent fraud. It’s all just Jim Crow 2.0.
