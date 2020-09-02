If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
While watching this past week’s Republican National Convention, it took me back to the 2016 presidential election. I was thinking about how Republicans were called deplorable by candidate Hillary Clinton. A huge mistake that quite possibly was the turning point in her campaign.
In this election cycle, today’s Republicans are now being referred to as domestic enemies. Again, this is probably another huge mistake. As Democrats condone violent protest, looting, burning and destroying public and private property, they are supporting groups like Antifa and BLM while calling for reductions in law enforcement. Americans are clearly seeing who truly is the party of domestic enemies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.