“Spring is nature’s way of saying – Let’s Party!” – The late Robin Williams
Forty years! Although it may be difficult for me to believe but it’s been 40 years since I began my life here in Texas. After growing up in Great Britain, attending high school and college in Ohio and spending two years in Indiana (which was two years too long), I finally made the move to the great state of Texas.
There’s much I love about Texas including the fact that I can ride around in my VW Beetle convertible just about 10 months out of the year. I also love that whenever I’m invited to someone’s house for a cook-out (sorry, that’s a Yankee term) it’s an Epicurean feast performed by practiced pit-masters gifted in the fine art of barbecuing.
I also justifiably enjoy saying things like ‘y’all’ and ‘fix-in to,’ which after living in the Lone Star State for even the shortest period of time comes so naturally to everyone.
Then, of course, is the Texas weather, especially in the south central portion of the state.
The winters are usually so mild that the number of below freezing dates are typically in the single digits (that does not include the huge snowfall in January 1985, however).
I do agree with my wife that the summers here are definitely too hot and, the first summer I arrived in East Texas, I wrote to my mother that the whole state was “one giant outdoor sauna.”
Certainly, the fall in Texas is usually quite pleasant but a bit colorless when compared to our northern and New England neighbors (of course that doesn’t apply to Lost Maples State Park).
While I appreciate the characteristic beauty of every season, the vitality and freshness of spring in all its colorful glory doesn’t get any better than it does here in Texas.
The bluebonnets, the Indian paintbrush, the yellow stars and common sunflowers cohabit the state along with oceans of other wildflowers offering a treat like no other.
And lucky for all of us spring with its sunshine, fresh flowers, lush green grass and colorful chirping birds arrived on time this past Thursday for all of us to enjoy.
So, how do you intend to celebrate (the coronavirus not-withstanding) the fresh vitality that spring has to offer?
Why not open your moon roof, put the top down if you’re fortunate enough to have a rag top or at least open the windows in your car and in your home.
Sit outside, go for a long walk, then take an even longer one, go to the park, eat every meal possible outdoors and do your best to cook everything outdoors as well. Try not to purchase anything frozen and opt for fresh, healthy and just picked.
Ride your bicycle. Hook up a backyard hammock. Insist on outdoor seating at your local restaurant. Pack up your kids and enjoy a picnic lunch.
Fly a kite, search for four-leaf clovers and decorate your home with fresh, spring flowers.
During the next spring rainfall, do your best Gene Kelly by dancing and “Singing in the Rain.” Kayak, canoe, paddle boat, play Frisbee. Chase butterflies while you listen to the sweet sound of the wind chimes.
Well, I’m certain you get the idea! Just party like its springtime here in Texas because the fact is, it is.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.