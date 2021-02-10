If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q. Can you give us any guidance on controlling cut ants and reducing the damage they do?
A. Cut ants are difficult to control because they consume fungal growth that grows on the foliage that they collect. I have had some success making roadblocks with acephate, the ant killer used to control fire ants. If the cut ants walk through the acephate roadblock, it will kill the ants involved and motivates the cut ants to change their feeding area.
