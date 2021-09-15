If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
In an ironic turn of events last week, our Texas leaders decried the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, then imposed the same deacon limits on Texan female autonomy as their Taliban brethren. In an act of laughable, if not so appalling, empty headedness, Texas State Rep. Matt Schaefer decried being compared to the Taliban with “Even (they) oppose abortion.” Allegiances to limited government have long since been left in the dust.
No one, and I do mean no one, likes abortion. The simple fact is that without legal abortion, women die — not just “loose” women that “carelessly” used birth control, but also professional, married women that were excited to become mothers and had unexpected complications.
