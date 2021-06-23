If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
In the recent weeks, I was catching up on some of the programs on Netflix, and decided to watch a documentary I discovered and put on my watch list last year. The documentary (which was released in 2018) was titled “ReMastered: Tricky Dick & the Man in Black.” The big reason I put this film on my watchlist and eventually watched it was that it involved around the late, great Country Music star Johnny Cash.
Those who know me very personally know that I am a big fan of the famed Man in Black to the point where I would sing close (not exact) to his recognizable baritone voice when I participated in karaoke at several bars growing up. When I saw the documentary while browsing Netflix one day, I knew I had to save it for another time as I had other shows to catch up on. After watching the documentary, I couldn’t help but respect Cash more as an artist who knew how to work a strong message in his work right.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.