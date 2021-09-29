If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
One thing that every college football fan who has ever lived is an expert on is which coach their team should hire when the inevitable axe comes for their favorite team’s coach. The criteria that qualifies for a good hire varies from person to person. Some fans want a defensive-minded coach, others an offensive mind. Some fans believe X’s and O’s expertise is essential, while many believe that a CEO type who can manage personnel, staff, and players effectively is the best approach.
Although all of those qualities can make for a great head coach, there is one attribute that is often overlooked in favor of making a hire that will create a “splash.” That attribute is the ability to implement a strong culture. You can pay a coach all of the money in the world, provide them with the best facilities, most impressive staff, and still fall short if the coach is not one who can unite a team and create an atmosphere that brings out the best in his players.
