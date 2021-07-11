If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
In 1874, Gov. Richard Coke organized a force of men known as the Frontier Battalion of the Texas Rangers, consisting of six companies of 75 men each to protect the Texas frontier.
During the first 17 months of organization, the battalion was involved in 21 encounters with Indians. The battalion originally had been organized to protect against Indian raids but broadened its duties to control lawlessness following the Civil War. They made arrests, escorted prisoners, and guarded jails in support of local law officers. Hundreds of outlaws were arrested, including the capture of Sam Bass. Special tasks were assigned to the battalion such as the settling of the Mason County War, cleaning outlaws out of Kimble County in 1877, ending the Horrell-Higgins Feud in Lampasas, and terminating the Salt Wars of San Elizario.
