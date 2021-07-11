In 1874, Gov. Richard Coke organized a force of men known as the Frontier Battalion of the Texas Rangers, consisting of six companies of 75 men each to protect the Texas frontier.

During the first 17 months of organization, the battalion was involved in 21 encounters with Indians. The battalion originally had been organized to protect against Indian raids but broadened its duties to control lawlessness following the Civil War. They made arrests, escorted prisoners, and guarded jails in support of local law officers. Hundreds of outlaws were arrested, including the capture of Sam Bass. Special tasks were assigned to the battalion such as the settling of the Mason County War, cleaning outlaws out of Kimble County in 1877, ending the Horrell-Higgins Feud in Lampasas, and terminating the Salt Wars of San Elizario.

Floyd McKee is a native of Seguin. He is a retired Air Force colonel and eight of his ancestors were among the 33 Rangers that organized and developed Walnut Springs and Seguin.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.