If you spend time on social media, you may have seen the meme that goes to the effect of “Taco trucks need to cruise around the neighborhoods selling tacos and margaritas.” It’s a good laugh as you continue to scroll through your news feed, but no one thinks twice about the question this begs. I don’t know about you, but if I could get delicious street tacos sold to me right outside my house, you can bet I’d be out there waving my dollars and chasing the truck like I used to when I was a kid. So why is this not a thing? Regulations, zoning laws and onerous compliance costs keep food trucks from supplying the demand.
In the age of COVID, mobile food trucks would be a boon. Instead, regulations place strict limits on where food trucks can set up and what times. Compliance costs for food trucks are expensive as well. As much as $27,000 to get off the ground. The concept of the food truck was to provide a means for people with limited equity to start a small business, and get their foot in the door of the restaurant industry. But now, the cost to start one of these businesses is more expensive than ever.
