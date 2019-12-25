For most of you today is a day of family, friends, food and fellowship. It’s a day to open presents, hug loved ones and meander down memory lane of Christmases long since passed.
But as you laugh, joke and watch children tear colorful paper to shreds to get at the shiny new toy that awaits beneath, please give a moment to think about those who don’t have the opportunity to spend time with their families today.
Spare a thought for the men and women who patrol our city and county working to make sure that criminals don’t have an opportunity to ruin what should be a merry Christmas.
Think about the men and women who stand ready with fire trucks and ambulances if the unthinkable should become reality.
Reflect on those who serve this nation and her interests all over the globe — ready to fight against the forces that would tear down the United States or what she stands for.
Whether it’s in the mountains of Afghanistan, the deserts of the Middle East or tucked beneath the tons of stone that make up Cheyenne Mountain, we wish all of those who wear the uniform of the United States armed forces a merry and safe Christmas.
And we wish the same to all of our readers.
May your holiday be filled with warmth, love, peace and happiness.
From our family here at the Seguin Gazette to yours — wherever you are — Merry Christmas!
