It is the general practice of the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority not to comment on matters subject to pending litigation. However, we cannot in good conscience sit silent regarding the misleading and inaccurate information in the Plaintiff’s filings as reported in the recent “Attorney claims river authority is misusing funds” article.
The amended petitions filed by the Plaintiffs’ lawyer makes repeated, baseless personal attacks on GBRA leadership in an apparent effort to distract attention from the actual case the Plaintiffs have to make. The court already heard and rejected an attempt by the Plaintiffs to smear a GBRA Director in an effort to secure a second injunction. The latest filing fabricating claims against another GBRA Director is no different.
The mission of GBRA is to support responsible watershed protection and stewardship, provide quality operational service, and promote conservation and educational opportunities in order to enhance quality of life for those we serve. More than 350,000 citizens benefit from GBRA’s water and wastewater utility services. GBRA has always been, and remains, committed to serving its customers and applies the highest standard of financial transparency to the public, providing direct access to all of GBRA’s financial data on its website. Further, an external, independent public accounting firm conducts all annual financial audits.
As an organization, GBRA is recognized annually for its financial stewardship. Such awards include, the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, which recognizes organizations with the highest standards for preparation of state and local government financial reports; the Transparency Star from Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, which recognizes local governments for going above and beyond in their transparency efforts; and the Government Treasurer’s Organization of Texas, which recognizes GBRA for its investment policies.
The dams forming the Guadalupe Valley Lakes are not flood control structures, and the manmade lakes do not provide storage for water supply – they are purely recreational. GBRA began to engage in conversations with key stakeholders about the future of the dams in the early 2000s, with the dams nearing the end of their useful life and the deregulation of the state’s electricity market supplanting the hydroelectric operations ability to generate sufficient revenue. GBRA’s current management team has continued the discussions that began long before their arrival at GBRA.
Addressing the rehabilitation of the dams will be successful only if it is a community endeavor. GBRA is committed to working with key stakeholders to identify and assist in the implementation of a long-term solution. But baseless attacks on Board members and GBRA management is counterproductive to those efforts and distracts from the collective effort to pursue the long-term sustainability of the Guadalupe Valley Lakes.
