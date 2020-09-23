If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.Something is eating my broccoli leaves. I took it for granted that it was cabbage loopers, but the damage did not stop when I applied Bt. Any ideas what it might be?
A. Slugs and snails will sometimes eat cole crop foliage. Apply a slug and snail bait. There have also been reports of rodents stripping the foliage off the plants. Instead of leaving holes like the cabbage loopers, you would expect rats to eat all the foliage between the stalks. Use rat poison or a rat trap. Is your Bt product relatively fresh (less than 2-years-old)? Did you apply it under the leaves and with some added detergent?
