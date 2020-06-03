It’s been an interesting couple of weeks. The squatter in the White House continues to violate his oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution by adding three new attempts to violate the Constitution to his already lengthy resume.
His first violation occurred immediately upon taking office and the court case continues on his violation of the emoluments clause prohibiting a sitting president from accepting things of value from foreign governments, something Trump does every day as his Washington, D.C. hotel rents rooms to ambassadors and other foreign dignitaries. Now in the wake of declining poll numbers, he’s on a tear.
The most recent three started when Trump called for reopening the economy as he also demanded that churches be allowed to hold services with no restrictions on attendance and insisted he could force governors to do his bidding thus proposing to violate the 10th Amendment.
“The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the states respectively, or to the people.” Since nowhere in the Constitution does it give the president or congress the right to force states to act in a manner contrary to their need to protect public health, Trump doesn’t have that power. Any attempt to assert such control would be a violation of states’ rights.
Given that the conservatives often make many spurious claims that Democrats, especially former President Barack Obama, don’t recognize the 10th Amendment, I find it curious they haven’t made strong statements opposing Trump’s claims.
In Trump’s response to violent protests following the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, he stated “…when the looting starts, the shooting starts” indicating that police should shoot protestors at looting sites. Here Trump indicates his willingness to violate the Fourth Amendment, which the Supreme Court said in the 1985 case Tennessee v. Garner “…a police officer may use deadly force to prevent the escape of a fleeing suspect only if the officer has a good-faith belief that the suspect poses a significant threat of death or serious physical injury to the officer or others.”
Aside from constitutional considerations, a president who was truly a leader would be acting to calm the situation and address the very real concerns of the protestors, not seeking to inflame tensions with incendiary language and threats of official violence.
And then Trump made threats to shutdown Twitter when they marked two of his tweets with fact checks showing that claims he made in those tweets weren’t truthful. Taking official action against Twitter in such a case would be a violation of the First Amendment protections of freedom of expression, which is oddly enough what he claims Twitter violated by showing the public he lied.
Since Twitter is a private company and not a government agency, nothing they could do would ever violate the First Amendment as it only prohibits government censorship. Just the act of threatening to shutdown the company is in itself a violation of First Amendment protections, as such threat of official action can have a chilling effect on public discourse.
Sadly, you won’t hear either Senator John Cornyn or Senator Ted Cruz calling out Trump for failing his oath of office or attempts to violate the constitution, and that means that, at least in spirit, they too have violated their oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. Remember in November and vote both Trump and Cornyn out of office.
