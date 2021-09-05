If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
A fund-raising event brought Texas Lutheran University supporters together with Texas Hall Of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan (far right) and his family. Pictured are (from left) Alan Cottrell, Reid Ryan, CBS Sports Broadcaster and TLU alumnus Verne Lundquist, Texas Lutheran University President Debbie Cottrell, and Nolan Ryan.
Photo Courtesy of Drew Engelke - Special to the Seguin Gazette
As this year’s Major League Baseball season moves into its final weeks, Texas Lutheran University recently celebrated a legend of the sport.
TLU is amid a fundraising effort to enhance its athletics facilities through a new Student Athletic Center, which will provide educational and training space for our athletes, while creating more capacity in our existing spaces for all our students. Planned to be located near our existing athletics facilities, this new building will be a fitting completion to earlier athletics improvements made by the university under the leadership of Dr. Stuart Dorsey.
