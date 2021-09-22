If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.I have dead-looking areas in my lawn. They are mostly in the sunniest part. What do you think is causing it? Most years the lawn is green all summer.
A. If it is brown areas in the hottest part of the lawn, it is usually caused by a lack of water or chinch bugs. To check if it is a lack of water, do some hand watering on test areas. Soak it generously every other day for a week. If it is just a water situation, you should see some response to the extra water. If there is no response to the water, treat the area for chinch bugs with a soil insecticide.
