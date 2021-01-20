If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.The rain last week did a wonderful job of greening up our lawn from its dry brown state. Can we irrigate every week now to keep it green?
A. Is the greening due to the water becoming available to the permanent lawn grass such as St. Augustine or Bermuda grass? The quick response that you experienced makes me believe it may be germination of one of the weed grasses such as rescue grass or annual bluegrass. Either way, the grass will probably stay green in the winter with water every two weeks. If we get more cold weather, it may go brown despite having access to water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.