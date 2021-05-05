If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
I’m sure that Texans have been watching the on-going battle in Washington over H.R. 51, a House bill to bestow statehood on 66 of the 68 square miles now comprising of the District of Columbia. This effort by Democrats is being touted as a move to “ensure the citizens of the District are given the full representation in government” and would be named Washington, Douglas Commonwealth, an obvious play on Washington “D.C.,” to be allotted the requisite two senators and one representative.
The contentious House vote on the 22nd of April, strictly on a party line, was to grant statehood and, as insinuated by Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., to object was apparently to be a racist.
