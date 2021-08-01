If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Thanks to a whole bunch of birthdays and family in town, we have a week of parties at the Prosapio house. The good news is because the parties are all in one week, we only had to deep clean the house once. The bad news is we are not fully ready to interact with people for long stretches of time.
Sure, we’ve been out and about since getting vaccinated, but parties are another level of interaction. It’s not just lunch. It’s not just seeing people at an outing or a meeting. It’s opening the door, breathing the same air for hours, planning fun activities, cooking, eating, then collapsing after realizing that you’ve got zero social stamina.
