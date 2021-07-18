If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Earlier this past week, I found myself watching a television news program featuring a well-known celebrity guest discussing the meaning of “success” and how, in his words, “it’s impossible to define or even be understood and trying to explain success is just a waste of time”
With that, I quickly switched off the television and smiled to myself thinking about Bessie Anderson Stanley, who I’m certain most of you might never had heard of before. The point of fact is that Mrs. Stanley was born in Newton, Iowa, in 1879 to a farm family and became a bit of a celebrity herself
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.