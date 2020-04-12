I want to wish all of the Marion citizens a very happy and safe Easter holiday.
COVID-19 Marion update
I would like to report that so far we have not had any cases of the coronavirus in the city limits. I think it is a direct result of following the direction of our governing bodies. I want to thank all the businesses, churches and citizens of our city for embracing the Stay In Stay Safe declaration that was handed down and approved by the governor, county judge and Marion City Council. All of these businesses, churches and citizens have had to find new ways of servicing their customers, congregating and surviving. I call that American know how and ingenuity.
We, as a government, must not lose sight of the mission or responsibilities that we are guided by, we need to keep our cities running for the betterment of our communities. We must have some sort of normalcy and stay the course, and I believe the Marion City Council and I have been doing this by breaking new ground.
One way is conducting our meetings online. To my knowledge, this has never been done by our city council. We still must post the meeting’s agenda, time, date and location online within 72 hours so the general public can view the proceedings, make comments or just listen.
We are using the platform Zoom, which I can say is meeting our needs and those of the public.
In our last meeting, we passed a motion to extend a sewer line to meet the needs of builder Eric Hage, of Foot Print Homes, to build two houses within the current city limits. We also passed a motion to continue the construction of new homes in the Marion Park subdivision.
Even though we are dealing with this terrible affliction, we can’t let it affect the growth and wellbeing of our city. I want to commend the city council, our city staff, police department and public works for the great job they are doing in this difficult time. They are truly public servants to our community and especially our citizens.
Thank you and God bless.
