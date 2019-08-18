Like so many people covered in past Snapshots, the Hardeman family members were instrumental in our county’s history, beginning as early as the Revolutionary War.
Thomas Hardeman represented North Carolina in the convention that ratified the United States Constitution and was a close friend of Andrew Jackson. He was married to Mary Polk, the aunt of James K. Polk, 11th President of the United States, known chiefly for the expansion of the western boundary of the United States all the way to the pacific Ocean.
His son, Thomas J. Hardeman was a soldier, Texas pioneer, judge and politician. Thomas J. moved to Texas in 1835, along with his brothers, Blackstone and Bailey, where he and his four sons took part in the fight for Texas Independence. Thomas J. served in the congress of the Republic of Texas and later in the Texas State Legislature. His first wife had died in 1835 before his journey to Texas where in 1837 he married the widow, Eliza DeWitt Hamiliton, daughter of Empresario Green DeWitt.
Thomas J.’s son William P. (Old Gotch) Hardeman served Texas in either a military or official government position spanning 63 years. When the Alamo was under attack, William joined a group under the leadership of Philip Dimitt on the way to San Antonio. They were spared death at the Alamo when they were cut off by Mexican cavalry just as they were leaving Gonzales.
After the Battle of San Jacinto, William joined Deaf Smith’s company of Rangers from Seguin and in 1840 took part in the Battle of Plum Creek near Lockhart against Chief Buffalo Hump and his 1,000 Comanche raiders.
After Texas became a state in December 1845, William established his ranch on the San Marcos River north of Seguin. In 1857, rumors of gold led William and 100 men on a gold hunting expedition into west Texas, at that time completely controlled by the Apache Indians.
At the coming of the Civil War, William was elected to represent Guadalupe County in the state Secession Convention. After the convention, he returned to Guadalupe Country where he raised a company of men, the 4th Regiment of the Texas Mounted Volunteers and joined the Sibley Brigade in the ill-fated attempt to capture control of New Mexico. Their camp was near the Seguin post office under the oak trees along Baker and Saunders Street.
Forty-four year old William was appointed captain in command of the company, composed primarily of men from Seguin, Gonzales and Guadalupe County. Some recognized names on the roster are: Nixon, Wood, Fentress, McNutt, McAlester, Beaty, Cunningham, Denman, Fleming, Hall, Helm, Johnson, Maney, Mott, Nicholson, Patton, J. Box Roberts, Turner and Wells.
The 4th Regiment moved from Seguin to the camp on the Salado Creek, then to Leon Creek, six miles north of San Antonio where they joined Brigadier General Henry Sibley’s Brigade in the attempt to capture New Mexico. The Sibley Brigade suffered defeat in the Battle of Glorieta Pass after losing their supply train to Union forces in Apache Canyon.
William Hardeman and other men of the Guadalupe County 4th Texas Mounted Rifles returned to Texas and by the end of the Civil War William had advanced to the rank of Brigadier General and commanded a brigade in Louisiana.
William’s cousin, Peter, was Captain of Company A in Colonel John R. Baylor’s Second Regiment of Mounted Rifles. Hardeman was then transferred to the Missouri and Arkansas borders.
On Rocky Creek his company surrounded William C. Quantrill’s command, some of whose men had been seen with captured Union colors. A battle was averted at the last minute when the units recognized that they were allies.
At the end of the Civil War, Peter, thinking he would be imprisoned, took his family to a sawmill in Brazil where, in 1882, he died near San Paulo. His descendants still live in Brazil.
At the end of the war, William, also believing all Confederate officers would be imprisoned, joined other Confederate leaders in self-imposed exile in Mexico. While there he was employed by dictator Maximilian to survey lands in Mexico.
Hardeman returned to Seguin from Mexico then moved to Austin where he became a state employee responsible for installing the power plant that provided electricity to the newly constructed capitol building.
Hardeman died in Austin on April 8, 1898 and is buried in the State Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.