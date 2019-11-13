Impeachment? Be careful what you ask for, Democrats, Trump may be putting you on trial.
The elites from both parties, but mostly the Democrats and the corrupt federal bureaucracy, fully understand the threat that Trump brings to their business as usual, good old boy system. The fear of losing the way they have done things for years is the driving force behind the unending efforts to bring Trump down.
Democrats have already figured out they can not beat Trump at the ballot box. As I have said before, Impeachment is their last desperate attempt to bring down the man that has exposed their self-enrichments and sell out of the American citizen. It’s based on a single phone call, which Trump has made public, a call he felt necessary because of suspected criminal wrongdoing, a phone call seeking the assistance of a foreign head of state in getting to the bottom of his suspicions.
Democrats hope to secure enough Republican turncoats like Mitt Romney to reach two-thirds of the Senate ignoring the total absence of anything remotely close to “high crimes and misdemeanors.” Strong condemnation of Trump over the last three years by Democrats and their media lapdogs is without precedent in American history. For a single phone call to a head of state concerning issues appropriate to the function of his office is just another round in the Democrats’/media’s contentious efforts to reverse the 2016 election.
The Democrats completely failed with their Russian collusion theory and have now moved on to a single phone call based on a whistle blower who did not even hear the call.
Trump’s defense in the Senate hearing will spotlight, engage, scrutinize and expose the lies of his attackers in their coup to end his presidency. The truth will come out in his Senate trial and every one of his accusers will be subpoenaed and interrogated while under oath. That list can and may include Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, John Brennan, James Comey, Peter Strzok and his lover Lisa Page, Clapper and all the Deep State thugs that lied to the FISA judge to enable warrants to spy on the Trump campaign, a crime that far outweighs anything Trump can be or has been accused of.
And now for the good part about the president’s defense. In his Senate trial, Trump will be able to call his accusers and their co-conspirators to testify, his legal team will have all the legal tools at their discretion, the tools that were denied during the House witch hunt. Every person called to testify will do so under oath and penalty of perjury by Trump’s more than accomplished attorneys. The Republican Senate will be in control of the scope and duration of the trial, subpoenas and public testimony will expose the lies and the crimes of Trumps attackers.
President Trump will put together a very accomplished team of well-paid attorneys unlike the House interrogators we witnessed for the last few months. The rules will be much different and no longer to the advantage of the one-sided Democratic circus. The Democrats will once again look like the fools they are unless Speaker Pelosi sees the writing on the wall and withdraws her impeachment charges, in which case, they will still appear to be fools.
If this Senate hearing gets to go its course, we can be reasonably sure that Biden and his son may face indictment along with Bill and Hillary Clinton with their Clinton Foundation.
The Democrats have waged war on the constitutionally-elected President and the 63 million citizens who helped elect him. Trump’s attackers will become the attacked and we can only hope that they be forced to pay for their crimes of treason.
Trump is an incredible man, taking America to new highs of industry and income, the lowest level of unemployment with lower taxes and regulations, all the while in daily hand-to-hand combat with the Democrats for nearly three years. Americans should be outraged at the waste of tax dollars and Congressional time by the Democrats; they have not accomplished a single thing except obstruction. Imagine where America would be if the Democrats got out of the way and let Trump Make America even Greater!
