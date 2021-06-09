If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.We have a Texas mountain laurel that has been growing attractively for five years in the front yard. However, two of the five main branches are dying back. My neighbor who is a Master Gardener says it is because of poor drainage. Is that possible? Why now after five years? He pointed it out to me that there was puddling at the base of the plant.
A. Yes, it is possible. Were there any cars parking in the area, or construction? We also were subjected to some heavier doses of rain this spring that may have finished off root damage that was limiting root development. It is never a good sign when a puddle forms and persists at the base of a Texas mountain laurel. Try digging some drainage channels away from the base to relieve the remaining roots.
