If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Editori’s Note: This is the first in a four-part series.
It seems such a short time ago when I and my friends were in junior and Seguin High School. The only junior high in Seguin was located on College Street, one block east of Austin Street, no longer used for education, and now for sale. We were the last high school class to graduate from the “old high” campus on West Court Street and the first to graduate from the “new” high school on the east side of town in the middle of that open field. From the old high school, at noon there was a great dash to get to Joe’s Cafe next to Duke and Ayres near the corner of Austin and Court Street. Their meals of a meat, two vegetables, roll, and ice tea cost an overwhelming 65 cents. The corner drug store at Austin and Court Street had large cherry coke fountain drinks for 15 cents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.