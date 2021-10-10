If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
My wife and I just returned home from our annual sojourn to New England in search of some picturesque fall foliage. Admittedly, we were a bit earlier than usual this year due to a quick stop in Columbus, Ohio, to attend our youngest nephew’s wedding.
In what seems to be becoming a yearly tradition, as I travel those East Coast states, I take note of signs and posters hanging in various shops and restaurants as well as the abundance of bumper stickers on the parade of passing cars and trucks. Certainly, after an especially tumultuous year with a bitter and still somewhat disputed presidential election coupled with a crippling pandemic, I was interested to see if I could determine the mood in that part of the country based on the signage as I traveled throughout the Northeast.
