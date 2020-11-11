If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Last week, I promised to continue discussing redistricting and gerrymandering and I’ll get to that in a moment but first I have one very important thing to say; Donald Trump, you’re fired! I’ve been aching to say that for four long years and just had to get it out of my system. Now, on to redistricting.
Last week, I closed by pointing out that in Texas like many other states, both parties have been responsible for partisan gerrymandering when the opportunity presented itself. In 1990, the last time Democrats controlled redistricting, they drew maps that allowed them to win 70% of Texas’ congressional seats while only winning 49.9% of the votes while the 47.8% of the votes Republicans received only earned them 30% of the congressional seats in the 1992 election. Twenty years later in 2010, Republicans returned the favor by drawing maps that allowed their 50.4% of the votes to earn them 69% of congressional seats while Democrats won 46.93% of the votes but only earned 31% of the congressional seats in 2018, long after the maps had been in place.
